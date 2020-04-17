Explained: What is Plasma Enrichment Treatment for COVID-19?

All over the world, researchers and healthcare professionals are scrambling to find a way to slow down the novel coronavirus.

From social distancing to flatten the curve and help our medical systems cope, to the race for a vaccine - we’re trying it all.

On Wednesday, 15 April, the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), a Delhi government hospital plunged in too, using a plasma enrichment technique to treat severe COVID-19 patients on a trial basis said officials.

A five-member committee headed by ILBS Director Dr S K Sarin proposed measures to deal with increasing cases - one of which was to use this therapy to severally-ill coronavirus patients.

Delhi’s Max Healthcare too has taken approval from ICMR to conduct these trials, making them the first private hospital to do so. They used the therapy to treat two COVID-19 patients who were in the ICU, and they are on the road to a recovery says the doctor.

Max Hospital’s medical Director, Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, says,