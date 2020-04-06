Explained: What is Rapid Antibody Blood Test for COVID-19?

Dr Shahid also talks about two studies related to the appearance of antibodies and PCR. He says, "The results from these two studies say that PCR is positive in nasopharyngeal swabs from day 0 to day 14 and we are measuring it from the time of onset of symptoms because before symptoms you can’t tell who is infected and who is not so most of the testing is done on patients after the symptoms appear. Nasopharyngeal swabs are positive for PCR from day 0 to day 14, sputum is positive between day 0 to day 33 and stool is positive between day 0 and day 20. "

He further adds, "There are a few caveats to this. Firstly, there isn’t enough virus being passed out in stool, so although stool continuous to be a source of infection, the load of virus is much higher in nasopharyngeal swabs and sputum. This also means that once somebody becomes negative for PCR in nasopharyngeal swabs, they are still positive in sputum, which means sputum can continue to be a source of infection."

Talking about the antibodies' response to the virus, he says, "IGM response is a strong response that comes around day 7 post symptoms and lasts till around day 45 post symptoms. The IGG response appears around day 10 post symptoms and continues till about day 50 and that was the point at which they terminated measurements. The understanding is that IGG would continue much longer. So IGM does not continue, it’s a transient response, IGG is a more persistent response and lasts longer."