FIT Fact-Check: Ex IMA President Spins PM's Message to Light Diyas

On 3 April, 9 am, on the 10th day of a nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and urged all Indians to switch off all lights on Sunday, 5 April at 9 pm for 9 minutes and light a candle or diya in their doorways or balconies.

“I request all of of you to switch off all the lights of your house on 5 April at 9 PM for 9 minutes, and just light a candle, 'diya', or mobile's flashlight, to mark our fight against coronavirus,” he said.

He further stressed, “I request you all, that while doing this, please do not gather anywhere in groups, be it on streets or localities. Please execute this from your doorsteps or balconies. The ‘laxmen rekha’ of social distancing cannot be crossed. This is the only solution against coronavirus. So, at 9 pm on 5 April, sit alone for a while and remember ‘maa bharti’.”.

Shortly after this video message, MyGovIndia, a government of India twitter handle, tweeted a message by Dr KK Aggarwal, ex president of the Indian Medical Association.

The tweet text read as follows, “Dr KK Agarwal, PadmaAwardee and ex President of Indian Medical Association, explains the science behind PM @NarendraModi’s request of lighting of candles/diyas/torch/flashlight at 9 pm on 5th April. #IndiaFightsCorona”