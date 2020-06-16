The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, 15 June, announced to withdraw the emergency use authorisation for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as treatment for severe COVID-19 patients, IANS reported.The decision on the 'wonder drug' - as touted by the US President Donald Trump - is taken in the wake of recent clinical trials that showed that the antimalarial drugs were not effective against the coronavirus."In light of ongoing serious cardiac adverse events and other serious side effects, the known and potential benefits" of hydroxychloroquine no longer outweigh those risks, the FDA wrote on its website.HCQ Studies Based on Dodgy Data, WHO Formed Policies Based on ItPolitics or Science: What Led to the Authorisation?On March 28, the US FDA issued an emergency use authorisation for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19. By April 24, however, the FDA issued a drug safety communication warning regarding hydroxychloroquine and heart rhythm disturbances that can lead to sudden cardiac death.The FDA noted in an FAQ on the revocation of HCQ, “Earlier reports of decreased viral shedding with HCQ or CQ treatment have not been consistently replicated and recent data from a randomized controlled trial assessing probability of negative conversion showed no difference between HCQ and standard of care alone.”The drugs are traditionally used to treat malaria and certain autoimmune conditions, including lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. These can be taken to treat those conditions, but should not be taken to treat COVID-19 anymore.The FDA added that doctors could still use the medicines “off label” to treat coronavirus patients, and clinical trials examining their use against COVID-19 can continue. However, based on emerging and other scientific data, it does not recommend using HCQ or CQ to treat hospitalized patients with COVID-19 outside of a clinical trial.According to a Politco report, health agencies and experts have always been critical of the decision, which was presumably taken by the FDA under political pressure and was based on insufficient evidence. Apart from not showing any real benefit to coronavirus patients, evidence for harm has been found from the drug use, recent trials have shown.The Politco report reads, “The administration’s focus on the malaria medicines in the early months of the pandemic deepened a divide between the White House and its health agencies. Several administration officials told POLITICO they felt the drugs got outsized attention while FDA scrambled for solutions in March. Other current and former Health and Human Services officials later said that the emergency authorities and White House demands cast a shadow on FDA as it struggled to remain independent.”The request for emergency authorisation as well as the recent withdrawal of the drugs came from an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services called the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Notably, Gary Disbrow, the current acting director of the agency replaced Rick Bright, who had accused officials of removing him from the position because he had raised health concerns about the use of HCQ.“Drugmakers donated millions of the pill to the government’s strategic national stockpile after Bright wrote to the FDA requesting for emergency use, a move he now says he was pressured to make,” according to Politico.(With inputs from IANS)Lancet Retracts HCQ Paper After Questions Raised on Data Sources(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)