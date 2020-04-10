FIR Lodged Against Delhi Hospital For Negligence In COVID-19 Cases

The matter came to light after a complaint was received from the Punjabi Bagh SDM, who said a 72-year-old Rohtak woman was admitted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on March 10.

Subsequently, she was referred to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where she tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital authorities carried out COVID-19 tests on 82 employees who came in contact with the woman. Six of them tested positive for the infection, police said.