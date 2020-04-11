First COVID-19 Death Reported in Puducherry

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja told reporters that "the man was not a patient from the state and had come to Kannur for treatment. All his relatives are in Mahe."

His nine-member family has tested negative for coronavirus, she said.

Mahe, a former French colony, which shares its borders with two Kerala districts-- Kannur and Kozhikode, is an enclave of Puducherry.

Teams from Kerala and Mahe have traced almost all the contacts of the deceased and a list of 83 people has been prepared, the minister said.

"We have traced almost all contacts of the deceased. A contact list with 83 persons has been prepared", she said adding the condition of the patient was critical and all efforts had been made to save his life.

The deceased had at first undergone treatment in two private hospitals at Thalassery and Kannur and was later admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, where he died this morning, Dr Naik said.