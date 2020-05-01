COVID-19 Maharashtra: 1st Patient Treated with Plasma Therapy Dies

A 53-year-old male patient, the first to undergo plasma therapy in Maharashtra passed away on April 29, said Dr Ravishankar, CEO Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai.

More details are awaited about this case, reports ANI.

On Tuesday, 28 Apri, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that plasma therapy is being used in the state on an experimental basis after getting approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On the same day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also added in their daily press briefing and on Twitter that, “Given the serious uncertainties around #COVID19 convalescent plasma therapy, ICMR has initiated a multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of using this therapy in COVID19 patients in India. Despite the threat of COVID19 pandemic, there's a need to ensure the ethical integrity & establish the scientific basis of using #COVID19 convalescent plasma therapy in patients.”