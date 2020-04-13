  • hamburger-icon
First COVID Positive Case Reported in Nagaland
Representational image.
Representational image.(Photo: PTI)

First COVID Positive Case Reported in Nagaland

FIT
Coronavirus

A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, an official said on Sunday, 12 April.

The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.

Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom took to Twitter to confirm the case and provide some details.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also tweeted that a private hospital in Dimapur referred a patient to the Guwahati Medical College Hospital after he was found with symptoms of COVID-19.

Also Read : COVID-19 Graph in India: Gender, Fatality, Co-morbidities, Age

Loading...

He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment. The patient is not linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Sarma said.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Kohima, including the patient''s residential area and the hospital where he was initially admitted, the official said.

With this, the total number of cases in the Northeast has jumped to 36: Assam has 29 cases, Manipur and Tripura have two each, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Nagaland have one case each.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read : WEBINAR | COVID-19 in India: Here's What the Experts Have to Say

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Coronavirus section for more stories.

Loading...