First COVID Positive Case Reported in Nagaland
A man from Nagaland has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the first case reported from the state, an official said on Sunday, 12 April.
The man with coronavirus-like symptoms was admitted to a hospital in Assam's Guwahati, where he tested positive for COVID-19, the official said.
Nagaland health minister S Pangnyu Phom took to Twitter to confirm the case and provide some details.
He has tested positive and is undergoing treatment. The patient is not linked to the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, Sarma said.
Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has sealed various locations in Kohima, including the patient''s residential area and the hospital where he was initially admitted, the official said.
(With inputs from PTI)
