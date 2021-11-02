Five More Countries Recognise India’s Vaccination Certificate

In addition, with input from the TGA, Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) (ATAGI) have determined that those who have received two doses of a TGA-approved or recognised vaccine at least 14 days apart are regarded as fully vaccinated from seven days after the second dose (with the exception of Janssen vaccine, where they are regarded as fully vaccinated seven days after the single dose). This includes homologous (two doses of the same vaccine) and heterologous (two doses of two different TGA-approved or recognised vaccines) schedules.