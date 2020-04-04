  • hamburger-icon
Healthy, Creative Cucumber Recipes to Try During COVID-19 Lockdown
Cucumbers have antioxidants, Vitamin K, anti-inflammatory properties, etc which makes it a healthy food
Kavita Devgan
Coronavirus

Hardly anyone takes cucumbers seriously!

It is always considered as an accompaniment, and never the star of any menu. In fact, is often bought as an afterthought. Not anymore though - as during the lockdown period, this is one vegetable that seems to be available plenty- but most people don’t know just what to do with it.

After all, how many cucumbers can you chomp raw as a salad?

Cucumbers Are a Supremely Healthy Food

They will keep you cool from inside and are mostly water so hydrate the body. Very low calories (16 calories in an average size cucumber), so will help prevent weight gain.

Loaded with flavonoids that have antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties- much needed to keep us safe from myriad infections.
  • Has compounds lignans and cucurbitacins that are anti cancer.
  • Deliver vitamin K, a brilliant bone health nutrient.
  • Help relieve constipation because they provide both fibre and water.
  • Are a good source of flavonoid fisetin, which helps improve memory and decrease the risk of Alzheimer’.
  • Are rich in potassium and magnesium, which may help to lower blood pressure).
  • Plus they are extremely versatile and works well as a light summer lunch, a drink or soup, and even a cooling salad.

Try these simple recipes

Cucumber Sticks

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

Cut cucumber into sticks, sprinkle salt and pepper, refrigerate and munch on them all day long.

Detox Water

(Photo: iStockphoto)

Add slices of cucumber to room temperature water, leave for a couple of hours and then begin sipping.

Weight Loss Slush

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

Take half cucumber, a small piece grated ginger and 2 cloves crushed garlic, a bit of kacchi haldi grated (or 1/4th tsp turmeric powder), a pinch of pepper, 10-12 stalks of coriander, few leaves mint, 10 curry leaves, 1 grated amla, 1 spoon chia or basil seeds - soaked in water for at least 20 min. Mix everything in the blender with cold water. Squeeze juice of 1 lemon.

Cucumber Raita

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

Combine 1 cup grated cucumber, 1 cup yogurt, 1 tbsp fresh mint or coriander, 2 tbsp lemon juice and 2 garlic cloves, stir to blend. Refrigerate for 1 hour before digging in.

It’s refreshing, light on the stomach, immunity boosting and delicious.

Cucumber Salad

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

In a bowl, add 2 chopped cucumbers, 2 sliced green chillies, salt to taste and 1 tbsp lime juice. Add 2 tbsp roasted peanuts and keep aside.

Heat a small pan add 1 tsp coconut oil, a pinch of mustard seeds, 1/2 tsp channa dal, 1 dry red chilli and 8-10 curry leaves.

Add the tempering to the salad and top with freshly grated coconut (or dried coconut flakes) and coriander leaves. Toss and dig in.

Cucumber Soup

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

In a blender container combine chopped 750 gems cucumber, 1 cup chopped mint, some chopped garlic. Puree until smooth.

Pour cucumber mixture into a large bowl and whisk in 1 1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt. 1/2 tablespoon fresh lemon juice and 1 teaspoon sea salt. Pinch in freshly ground black pepper. Chill in refrigerator for 2 hours.

Andhra Cucumber Pickle

(Photo: iStockPhoto)

Cut the cucumber into two halves and de-seed the cucumber and cut it into small pieces (about 2 cups). Mix 3 tbsp red chilli powder, 3 tbsp mustard powder and 1 ½ tbsp salt.Take a wide vessel, add the above spice-mixture and the chopped pieces. Mix well and slowly add 4 tbsp til or sesame oil and combine with the pieces till well coated. Now put the cucumber pieces in a ceramic jar, cover with a tight lid and keep at a moisture-free dark area overnight. Next day, mix with a dry clean ladle

Still have some cucumbers left… just juice them and drink them up - excellent to keep water retention at bay.

(Kavita is a nutritionist, weight management consultant and health writer based in Delhi. She is the author of Don't Diet! 50 Habits of Thin People (Jaico) and Ultimate Grandmother Hacks: 50 Kickass Traditional Habits for a Fitter You (Rupa))

