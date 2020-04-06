Four Indian Nationals Die in the US From COVID-19

Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organization.

Aleyamma Kuriakose (65) died in New York due to the COVID-19 infection.

The Federation of Kerala Associations in North America (FOKANA) confirmed the deaths of three other Indian nationals due to coronavirus - Thankachan Enchenattu, 51, Abraham Samuel, 45, and Shawn Abraham, 21.

FOKANA is an umbrella organisation of Malayalee associations in North America and Canada.

The organisation and members of the community expressed profound sadness over the demise of the persons, expressing condolences to their family and friends.

The Consulate General of India in New York said that it is in touch with the families of the deceased.