COVID-19: Gilead in Talks With Indian Companies to Make Remdesivir

Remdesivir, an experimental anti-viral drug that was initially developed by Gilead Sciences to work against Ebola, is being tested under multiple trials for its potential in COVID-19 treatments.

The company is now planning to boost production and expand the global supply of the drug - even as evidence for the drug’s efficiency remains conflicted so far and more concrete results are awaited.

According to a statement issued on 6 May, Gilead is in discussions with some of the world’s leading chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing companies about their ability, under voluntary licenses, to produce remdesivir for Europe, Asia and developing countries through at least 2022.