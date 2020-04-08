Ventilators Crisis: Global Lack Of Supply Amid COVID-19
Around the world, people are racing to design and manufacture much-needed ventilators to address a global lack of supply. One New York hospital has reportedly attempted treating two patients per ventilator out of desperation.
On March 26, a joint statement published by the American Society of Anaesthesiologists advised in regards to COVID-19 patients that sharing mechanical ventilators should not be attempted because it cannot be done safely with current equipment.
Ventilators help a patient breathe by assisting the lungs to inhale and exhale air. These machines are used to treat patients suffering from conditions including pneumonia, brain injury and stroke.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus (which causes the COVID-19 disease) attacks the respiratory system. When infected, a patient’s ability to breathe is compromised. In mild cases, breathing or respiratory support can be provided using noninvasive means, such as delivering oxygen-rich air through a face mask.
A tube attached to a ventilator is inserted into the patient’s mouth or nose (and down the windpipe), or via a surgically-made hole in the neck.
Breathe In, Breathe Out
The principal function of a ventilator is to pump or blow oxygen-rich air into the lungs; this is referred to as “oxygenation”. Ventilators also assist in the removal of carbon dioxide from the lungs, and this is referred to as “ventilation”.
One basic type of ventilator is the Bag Valve Mask (BVM). The BVM, also known as the Ambu Bag, is operated manually by a person squeezing a self-inflating bladder. This is an essential tool for ambulance crews, first responders and critical care units. It is light, compact and easy to use.
However, in situations where a steady and controlled air exchange (oxygen in, carbon dioxide out) is needed, mechanical ventilators are required. These look like a quintessential medical product.
A mechanical ventilator comprises a computerised box that sits on top of a mobile trolley. There is an array of screens, dials, data cables, power cords and gas tubes.
The extra features and control measures of mechanical ventilators allow adjustments such as:
- how long inhalation for a patient lasts
- how much air is received
- how often air is received
- the concentration of oxygen within the air (air is about 21% oxygen, but in some cases the percentage of oxygen is increased)
- how much pressure the patient’s lungs are inflated to
- the temperature and humidity of the air.
Ventilators – A DIY Project?
All of this is vital, as mechanical ventilators are often used in life and death situations. And this is why, like other specialist medical devices, they are not cheap.
Responding to a global need in mechanical ventilators, from around the world have emerged with alternative ventilator designs, each claiming their design works and can be manufactured quickly and cheaply.
A number of these DIY mechanical ventilators are based on the Ambu Bag design, including and proposals from , Richard Branson’s aerospace company and British home and garden appliance company .
However, instead of relying on manual activation like the Ambu Bag bladder, these designs use mechanical automation to press and release the bladder at desired intervals. Some basic controls are available, but the most significant advantage is their inherent simplicity.
Big Players Join The Race
The MVM was designed by more than one hundred academics and researchers from around the world. It even features a control system enabled through wifi connectivity.
One proposal that more closely mirrors existing ventilators was developed by Dyson, following an urgent request from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, . The , unsurprisingly, incorporates a motor from one of its iconic vacuum cleaners.
Dyson is an internationally recognised design and manufacturing company. Pivoting its resources to a mechanical ventilator is not as difficult as it would be for other companies. After all, managing the movement of air is a core function of Dyson’s products (mainly vacuum cleaners, fans and hair dryers).
