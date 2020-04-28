Govt Allows Those With Mild Symptoms to Stay at Home Quarantine

If a person shows mild symptoms of COVID-19 and has adequate space at home to stay in self-quarantine without interacting with other members, new government guidelines decree that they can stay in home quarantine rather than going to a hospital.

On Monday, 27 April, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a new set of guidelines on home quarantine for those with very mild symptoms or those who are pre-symptomatic.

The government issues this option with the following criteria:

They should be clinically assigned to be mild or pre-symptomatic They should have the facility for adequate space at home for self-quarantine and for quarantining family members/people in the same house A hospital certified caregiver must be available at all hours The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take Hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer They should download the Arogya Setu app and it should be active through at all times The patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams

The patient needs to follow all these guidelines to be eligible for home quarantine.