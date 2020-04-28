Plasma Therapy Not a Proven COVID-19 Treatment: Govt

On Tuesday, 28 April, the Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) addressed the media on the state of COVID-19 in India.

“Our recovery rate from COVID-19 is 23.3 per cent, this is a progressive increase,” said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

The doubling rate of COVID-19 cases now stands at 10.2 days said the health ministry.