Govt's New SOP for Managing Suspect & Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
As various countries across the globe including India struggle to handle the disbalance between limited healthcare facilities and deadly outbreak of coronavirus, The Union Health Ministry in India has given out guidelines on appropriate management of suspect or confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The ministry says that the government is trying to break the chain of reaction but with a rising number of cases, it would be paramount to appropriately prepare the health systems and use the existing resources judicially.
While talking about the optimal utilization of available resources, government also shares a standard operating procedure to ensure appropriate care to all the COVID-19 patients.
"The SOP will ensure that available hospital beds capacity is used only for moderate to severe cases of COVID-19", says the ministry.
The government further talks about three types of COVID-19 dedicated facilities and these are:
COVID Care Center (CCC)
Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC)
Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH)
1. COVID Care Center (CCC)
According to the government, these are are makeshift facilities and can be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges, etc - both public and private. These facilities are only for cases that have been clinically assigned as mild or very mild or COVID suspect cases. Clinical criteria for this category is fever and/or upper respiratory tract illness.
Existing quarantine facilities might be converted into CCCs, as per the government.
Additionaly, every dedicated COVID-19 Care Centre will have a dedicated basic life support ambulance and sufficient oxygen support on 24x7 basis.
Ministry urges that suspect and confirmed cases must not be allowed to mix under any circumstances.
2. Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC)
Clinical criteria for this category is pneumonia with no signs of severe disease.
These are hospitals that will offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. Ministry says DCHC should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry\exit zone.
Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Health Centres, as per the ministry.
3. Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH)
These hospitals will be for those who are clinically assigned as severe with symptoms such as severe Pneumonia (with respiratory rate ≥30/minute and/or SpO2 < 90% in room air) or ARDS or Septic shock.
"The Dedicated COVID Hospitals would also be referral centers for the Dedicated COVID Health Centers and the COVID Care Centers", says the government.
For the managment of patients, government recommends assesment first and then categorization.
As of Tuesday evening, India has recorded 4, 421 positive cases of coronavirus and 114 deaths.
