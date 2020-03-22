Graphs that Map Surge Of COVID-19 in India, Stage 3 a Reality

In a press conference announcing a host of measures to tackle the coronavirus spread that essentially translate to 'lockdown', Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made an important announcement.

He said that six locally-transmitted coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi.

This is significant as it means the novel coronavirus is already present in the community. And is spreading.

Indian Council of Medical Research head Balram Bhargav hinted at the same, putting the blame of the spread though on foreign return passengers.

"Coronavirus cases have surged due to rush of passengers from foreign countries in past few days," he observed.

Then there is the death reported in Gujarat. A 67-year-old man in Surat with no foreign travel history died in a private hospital. He had a domestic travel history though - via Delhi and Jaipur.

With 7 alleged COVID-19 linked deaths, 3 in a day, and a jump of nearly 100 cases in a day, March 22 was significant in the trajectory of the disease. And not just because of 'Janata curfew'.