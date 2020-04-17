Gujarat Researchers Find 3 New COVID-19 Mutations

"After establishing the genome sequence from one sample, our studies are on. We have collected around 100 samples from patients in different parts of Gujarat. We will analyse the genome in them and after that formulate a strategy to fight the virus," he said.

Joshi said that finding out the genome sequence will help in developing medicines and vaccines to fight the virus.

"We will first try out different compounds in lab test on virus. Once effective compounds are found, we can take it forward for trials," he said.