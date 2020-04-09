Hand Washing With Soap: First Line Of Defence Against COVID-19

Hand washing with soap is the first line of defence against Novel Coronavirus and COVID-19 disease. Yet many of us do not always wash our hands when we have to, nor are we always able to do so. What makes this seemingly simple act so hard to practice?

Hand washing comprises cleaning hands with water and soap at times when bacteria and viruses are mostly likely to enter the body – before cooking, eating and feeding children; after defecating, cleaning a child’s bottom, disposing a child’s stool; and after any other contaminating task.