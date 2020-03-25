Hantavirus Explained: No Need to Worry Say Experts

Firstly, what is the hantavirus? According to the Centers of Disease Prevention and Control, hantaviruses are a family of viruses spread mainly by rodents and they cause varied symptoms in people. They can cause a rare but deadly disease called Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS).

This is not a new virus, and has been in circulation for quite some time. CDC reports two outbreaks in 2012 and 2017 in the US. Mumbai reported on in 2016.

The novel coronavirus too, is from the family of coronaviruses which are respiratory ailments with other strains manifesting in diseases like SARS or the common cold.

Most importantly, hantavirus is not airborne and can only spread via contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents and, to a lesser extent, from the bite from an infected host.