How Do You Take Care of a COVID-19 Patient at Home?
With coronavirus cases on the rise in India, our healthcare system faces a potential threat of being overburdened; and for those with mild symptoms, hospitalisation may not be possible in such a scenario. What should you do in such a case?
Things to Keep in Mind:
- Place the patient in a well ventilated single room
- Limit the movement of the patient in the house and minimise shared space
- Household members should stay in different rooms or maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from the patient
- Limit the number of caregivers, ideally assign one person who is in good health
- Visitors should not be allowed until the patient has completely recovered and has no signs or symptoms of COVID-19
- Perform hand hygiene after any type of contact with patients or their immediate environment
- It is preferable to use disposable paper towels to dry hands after washing them with soap and water
- To contain respiratory secretions, a medical mask should be provided to the patient and changed daily
- Caregivers should wear a medical mask that covers their mouth and nose
- When in the same room as the patient, masks should not be touched during use
- Do not re-use masks or gloves
- It's important to dispose off the mask carefully in a closed bin
- Daily clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched in a patient's room
- Clean and disinfect bathroom and toilet surfaces at least once every day
- Clean the patient's clothes, bed linen and bath and hand towels using regular laundry soap and water, or machine was at 60-90’C
- Avoid exposure to contaminated items like toothbrushes, cigarettes, dishes, drinks, towels, bed linen etc from the patient's immediate environment
- For patients to be released from home isolation, they must test negative using PCR testing twice from samples collected at least 24 hours apart.
Adhering to the recommendations is strictly advised!
