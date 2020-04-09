Higher Risk For Smokers During COVID-19 Outbreak? Experts Answer

This is not the first time smokers are being warned and it definitely won't be the last. However, we are in the midst of a pandemic, and the warning: Smoking is Injurious for You, takes on a whole new meaning.

The correlation established between smoking and COVID-19 by the experts and pulmonologists sends out a sense of urgency. More so because the healthcare system across most parts of the world is already heavily burdened as everyone is trying to grapple with the disbalance between available facilities and a rising number of cases.

In given circumstances, quitting smoking or cutting down can not only help smokers build a better defense against COVID-19 but also allows them to take responsibility on an individual level to not burden the health systems.