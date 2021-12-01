With 2nd Highest Mortality Rate, Kerala’s Backlog COVID Deaths Raise Concern

The Kerala government has been criticised by the Union Health Ministry for its lack of transparency in reporting COVID-19 deaths, thus raising doubts regarding the state's claim that it has managed the pandemic well.

The Union Health Ministry in its death analysis report had asked the state to add 8,684 deaths, that have been unaccounted for, as COVID deaths, from a time period that covers 22 October to 22 November. The fatality rate in the state has gone up from 0.3% to 0.73%.

Now, the allegation that Kerala has not been declaring all COVID deaths or including all deaths of COVID-positive persons in its official list of deaths is something that has been raised right from the latter end of the first wave of the pandemic. Health authorities have failed to offer a clear explanation for the inconsistencies in the reporting of COVID deaths, especially the unusual disparities in COVID mortality rate between districts.

The Quint spoke to health experts to analyse why this backlog has occurred and how this reflects on the state's handling of COVID-19.