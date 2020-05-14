How Grief Can Affect Your Health

Loss of a loved one, end of a relationship even a loss of job, can often leave us feeling without any control over our life or our future. This is anxiety and it is a normal part of grief. The panic and excessive worry can often lead to a loss of sleep, appetite and fatigue. If you feel like this and think it interferes with your normal functioning and routine, do reach out to someone for help.

Researchers advice that the best way to cope with grief, is to lean into and accept the emotions that you maybe feeling. Grief is a natural response to loss and it usually fades away with time, but do watch out for signs that may show that you need medical advice or help.