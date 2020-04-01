Tips to Deal With Your PCOD & Thyroid Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In Thyroid, a condition that is more prevalent in women than in men, the thyroid gland either produces insufficient hormones or too much, leading to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism. These hormones regulate the body's metabolism, eventually leading to many serious issues including mental health-related.

Exercising, cardio, yoga and taking care of the diet are some of the most suggested ways to ensure that thyroid doesn't aggravate and affect every day functioning.

In this article, we will explore how people suffering from thyroid can utilize the self-isolation time to work on all these aspects and not slip into lows.