Can ibuprofen help treat patients sick with coronavirus? A team from Guy's and St Thomas Hospital and King's College in London are conducting a trial to see if the drug can offer better outcomes for COVID-19 patients, reports BBC. A combination drug that has anti inflammatory and painkiller properties, can possibly be used for treat breathing difficulties, keeping patients off ventilators. Avoid Taking Ibuprofen for COVID-19 Symptoms: WHOThe clinical trail will evaluate the "reduction in severity and progression of lung injury with three doses of lipid ibuprofen in patients with SARS-CoV-2 infections."Animal studies have shown that this might treat Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS).Earlier in March, French health minister Olivier Veran, who is also a doctor, tweeted, “The taking of anti-inflammatories [ibuprofen, cortisone … ] could be a factor in aggravating the infection. In case of fever, take paracetamol. If you are already taking anti-inflammatory drugs, ask your doctor’s advice.”This was backed by World health Organisation, ibuprofen was discouraged for patients with mild symptoms, with fears it could aggravate the infection.The reasoning was that anti-inflammatory drugs are believed to diminish the response of the body’s immune system, and thus, could be a risk for people with infections, such as COVID-19.The advisory is to now follow the doctors advice and to not self-medicate, with any drugs.(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)