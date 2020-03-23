ICMR Approves Chloroquine For COVID-19. Here's Why It's a Problem

The noise around choloquine has been building up for a few days based on a small French study and the US President Donald Trump himself. Hard- selling the drug in a press conference, he said, "We're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately, and that's where the FDA has been so great. They've gone through the approval process, it's been approved."

Here's the problem. The US Food and Drug Administration has not approved the drug for use, it has approved the drug for trials.

During the same press briefing, US Food and Drug Administration director Dr Stephen Hahn clarified that the drugs will be used in a clinical trial.