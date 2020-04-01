ICMR Revises COVID-19 Testing Strategy: Who Can Get Tested?

On Wednesday, 1 April, India had a total of 1397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.

One of the major issues with our COVID-19 preparedness and protocol has been the limited testing.

However, according to a report in The Economic Times, the government is looking to increasing testing on all symptomatic cases.

Alarmed by the rapidly increasing number of cases, a senior government official told ET that they would be expanding their testing strategy. This is not final, but a new committee has been set to deliberate upon the risks and benefits of this move.

This would be a significant change in the strategy as till now, ICMR’s stance on increased testing has been to avoid “indiscriminate testing” on people that do not require it and create fears around “false positives.”