ICMR Revises Testing Strategy For COVID-19 Hotspots
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) expanded its testing strategy to include all symptomatic people in hotspots to be tested within 7 days of their illness, regardless of whether they came in contact with confirmed cases or not.
The strategy for COVID-19 testing in India now includes the following:
- All symptomatic individuals who have undertaken international travel in the last 14 days
- All symptomatic contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases
- All symptomatic health care workers
- All patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (fever AND cough and/or shortness of breath)
- Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in his/her contact
- In hotspots/cluster (as per MoHFW) and in large migration gatherings/evacuees centres, all symptomatic influenza-like illness (fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose): Within 7 days of illness – RT-PCR; After 7 days of illness – Antibody test (If negative, confirmed by RT-PCR).
A total of 1,61,330 samples from 1,47,034 individuals have been tested as on 10 April, 9 PM, with 15663 samples being tested in a single day. 433 of these tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ICMR revealed in its update.
The testing strategy has been an evolving process, like Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said, “it is an evolving strategy for an evolving situation.”
Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states, PTI reported on 11 April.
