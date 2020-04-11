ICMR Revises Testing Strategy For COVID-19 Hotspots

A total of 1,61,330 samples from 1,47,034 individuals have been tested as on 10 April, 9 PM, with 15663 samples being tested in a single day. 433 of these tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the ICMR revealed in its update.

The testing strategy has been an evolving process, like Luv Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said, “it is an evolving strategy for an evolving situation.”

Meanwhile, the nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended for at least two more weeks, based on a consensus between the PM and CMs of all states, PTI reported on 11 April.