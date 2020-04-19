ICMR's HCQ Recommendation for COVID-19 Not Justified: Report

At a time when the debate around the use of hydroxy-chloroquine is capturing medical and media space, a new report has been released by four Indian senior medical professionals.

In the last few weeks, a lot of patients of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis who depend heavily on HCQ have complained of drug shortage after the drug was touted as prophylactic "miracle drug" against COVID-19 without any medical proof. FIT had earlier reported about this paucity.

The article published by The Lancet on Friday, 17 April, argue that even for the treatment of COVID-19 diagnosed cases, there is just one study that reported faster nasopharyngeal viral clearance. There is no data for clinical improvement with the help of HCQ. The study further says,