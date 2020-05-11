ICMR’s Indigenous ELISA Antibody Test Approved For Mass Production

The enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) can detect and measure IgG antibodies in blood samples. It is used for detecting HIV infections too.

Speaking to FIT, Dr Shahid Jameel who is a Virologist & CEO of Wellcome Trust DBT India Alliance said, "ELISA tests are more quantitative than the rapid antibody tests that are available right now. Rapid antibody tests only tell you if IgM and IgG antibodies are present or not whereas ELISA tests can tell if someone has high or low levels which becomes important to access whether people will be protected by these antibodies or not."

It will help also the government in surveillance of proportion of population exposed to coronavirus.