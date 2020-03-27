COVID-19: IIT-Delhi Develops “Infection-Proof Fabric”

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here has developed an "infection-proof fabric" to be used at hospitals to prevent hospital-acquired infections (HAIs).

The development by "Fabiosys Innovations", a start-up incubated at IIT-Delhi, comes at a time when the world is dealing with the deadly coronavirus outbreak. However, the team has been working on the project for over a year with support from the government's Department of Science and Technology.