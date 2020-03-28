Important to Fact-Check Claims of AYUSH to Cure COVID Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 28 March, suggested that AYUSH medicine producers could utilise their resources to produce essential items such as sanitisers, keeping in mind the high demand for such items following the coronavirus outbreak.

The prime minister also said there is a need to counter unsubstantiated claims that AYUSH has the cure for the disease.

Ayurveda, Unani, Siddhi and Homeopathy come under the AYUSH system of medicines for which there is a separate Union ministry.

Modi made these remarks while interacting with AYUSH practitioners via video.