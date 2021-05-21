In Search of Blood: Living With Thalassemia in the Pandemic

"We're scared ourselves, how can we ask others to come out to donate blood?" says Swati, a young patient of thalassemia.

It's a difficult position to be in, and there are very few ways out of it.

On the one hand, the fear of COVID on top of enforced lockdowns has kept people from step out, especially if it's to a hospital when they strictly don't have to.

On the other hand, Swati and other patients of Thalassemia like her depend on these donations for their survival.