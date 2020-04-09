Jharkhand Records First COVID-19 Death
A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday, 9 April. The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.
This is the first COVID-19 death reported in the state.
The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni today said four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state. One is from a COVID-19 infected family in Ranchi and the other 3 are from an infected family in Bokaro, ANI reported.
"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", says health ministry on its website.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI)
