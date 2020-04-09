  • hamburger-icon
Jharkhand Records First COVID-19 Death
Jharkhand has recorded 13 positive cases as of April 9, says state's health secretary.
A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday, 9 April. The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

This is the first COVID-19 death reported in the state.

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Jharkhand Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni today said four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state. One is from a COVID-19 infected family in Ranchi and the other 3 are from an infected family in Bokaro, ANI reported.

Health secretary of the state said total positive cases have reached to 13, ANI reported. Earlier today, the Union Health Ministry's data showed Jharkhand has recorded total of 4 positive cases.

"States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation", says health ministry on its website.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

