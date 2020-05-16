Where does India stand vis a vis the world when it comes to our response to COVID-19? Have our multiple lockdowns worked? Also where are the top vaccines at? The Quint's Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia sat down for a conversation with Dr Mehul Mehta, Chief Medical Officer, Albright Stonebridge Group.An important point made by Dr Mehta, not one, but several vaccines will be at play to defeat the novel coronavirus, with many already in manufacturing stages. He also spoke about how lockdowns without enough testing will not help societies open up. Local containment strategies will have to be in place to fight COVID-19. The public health expert also said that India is actively participating in, sharing data, with the world to find a solution to the ongoing pandemic. Do listen in: