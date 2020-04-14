India COVID-19 Update: Cases Cross 10,000 Mark, Death Toll at 339

COVID-19 cases have gone up to 873 in Rajasthan followed by 604 in Madhya Pradesh, 562 in Telengana and 558 in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat has reported 539 cases, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 432 and Kerala at 379.

The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 270 in Jammu and Kashmir, 247 in Karnataka, 190 in West Bengal and 185 in Haryana. Punjab has reported 167 infections so far.

Bihar has reported 65 cases, while Odisha has reported 54. Thirty-five people were infected with the virus in Uttarakhand, while Himachal Pradesh has 32 cases followed by Assam and Chhattisgarh with 31 cases each.

Jharkhand has reported 24 cases, Chandigarh 21 and Ladakh 15, while 11 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Goa and Puducherry have reported seven COVID-19 infections each, Manipur and Tripura two each, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

"State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation," the ministry said on its website.

