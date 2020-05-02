India COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise to 37,336, Deaths at 1218

Out of the total deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 485 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 236, Madhya Pradesh with 145, Rajasthan with 62, Delhi with 61, Uttar Pradesh with 42, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh with 33.

In Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and , Manipur and Tripura, all diagnosed patients have recovered.

The ministry on its website said, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".

It further added, States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.