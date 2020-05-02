India COVID-19 Update: Cases Rise to 37,336, Deaths at 1218
The number of positive cases of coronavirus rose to 37,336 on Saturday, 2 May according to the union health ministry. More than 2000 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours.
The data released in the morning show, 9950 people have recovered and 1 has been migrated. Total 1218 people have lost their lives due to the virus.
Out of the total deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 485 fatalities, followed by Gujarat with 236, Madhya Pradesh with 145, Rajasthan with 62, Delhi with 61, Uttar Pradesh with 42, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh with 33.
In Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and , Manipur and Tripura, all diagnosed patients have recovered.
The ministry on its website said, "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR".
It further added, States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.