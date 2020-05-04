India COVID-19 Update: Death Toll Reaches 1,373, Cases at 42,533
The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 42,533 on Monday, 4 May. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, number of active cases stood at 29,453. Further, 11,706 people have recovered and one has migrated.
Maharashtra has also recorded the maximum number of deaths with 548 followed by Gujarat at 290, Rajasthan at 71 and Delhi at 64.
States such as Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.
Ministry on its website said, "States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation."
