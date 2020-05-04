  • hamburger-icon
India COVID-19 Update: Death Toll Reaches 1,373, Cases at 42,533
The active coronavirus cases stood at 29,453 on Monday, 4 May, as per the union health ministry.
The active coronavirus cases stood at 29,453 on Monday, 4 May, as per the union health ministry. (Photo: PTI)

India COVID-19 Update: Death Toll Reaches 1,373, Cases at 42,533

FIT
Coronavirus

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 42,533 on Monday, 4 May. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, number of active cases stood at 29,453. Further, 11,706 people have recovered and one has migrated.

(Photo: FIT)
Out of the total positive cases till now, Maharashtra tops the tally with 12,974 cases, followed by Gujarat at 5,428, Delhi at 4,549, Tamil Nadu at 3023, Rajasthan at 2,886 and Madhya Pradesh at 2,846.

Also Read : What Explains India’s Low COVID-19 Death Rate?

Maharashtra has also recorded the maximum number of deaths with 548 followed by Gujarat at 290, Rajasthan at 71 and Delhi at 64.

States such as Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh don't have any active cases as positive patients have recovered.

Ministry on its website said, "States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation."

Also Read : Should India Consider Sweden’s Unique COVID Model? Experts Answer

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)

Follow our Coronavirus section for more stories.