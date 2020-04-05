COVID-19 India Updates April 5: 471 Cases Reported in 24 Hours
On 5 April, 10 AM, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 3374 cases in the country with 77 fatalities. 471 cases were reported in the last 24 hours with Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu all reporting a large number of positive cases.
It's important to remember that people are recovering. 267 people have been cured. In a press brief on 4 April, the Joint Secretary of Health had mentioned that 58 people remain in critical condition. An age wise breakup of cases was also revealed by the ministry.
This is the state-wise breakup of numbers:
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10
Andhra Pradesh 161 (1 recovered, 1 death)
Arunachal Pradesh 1
Assam 24
Bihar 30 (1 dead)
Chhattisgarh 9 (3 recovered)
Chandigarh 18
Delhi 445 (15 recovered, 6 dead)
Goa 7
Gujarat 105 (14 recovered, 10 Dead)
Haryana 49 (24 recovered)
Himachal Pradesh 6 (1 recovered, 1 dead)
Jammu and Kashmir 92 (4 recovered, 2 dead)
Jharkhand 2
Karnataka 144 (12 recovered, 4 death)
Kerala 306 ( 49 recovered, 2 dead)
Ladakh 14 (10 recovered)
Madhya Pradesh 104 (6 dead)
Maharashtra 490 (42 recovered, 24 dead)
Manipur 2
Mizoram 1
Odisha 20
Puducherry 5 (1 recovered)
Punjab 57 (1 recovered, 5 dead)
Rajasthan 200 (21 recovered)
Tamil Nadu 485 (6 recovered, 3 death)
Telangana 269 (32 recovered, 7 dead)
UP 227 (19 recovered, 2 death)
Uttarakhand 22 (2 recovered)
West Bengal 69 (10 recovered, 3 dead)
The government’s data so far reveals the age break-up of COVID-19 cases:
9% between 0-20 yrs
42% between 21 to 40 yrs
33% between 41 to 60 yrs
17% above 60 yrs
It's important to read this data in light of the number and age group of tested. But the government is yet to release that specific data.
