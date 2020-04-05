COVID-19 India Updates April 5: 471 Cases Reported in 24 Hours

On 5 April, 10 AM, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 3374 cases in the country with 77 fatalities. 471 cases were reported in the last 24 hours with Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu all reporting a large number of positive cases.

It's important to remember that people are recovering. 267 people have been cured. In a press brief on 4 April, the Joint Secretary of Health had mentioned that 58 people remain in critical condition. An age wise breakup of cases was also revealed by the ministry.