COVID-19 India Updates April 5: 471 Cases Reported in 24 Hours
COVID-19 India Updates April 5: 471 Cases Reported in 24 Hours

FIT
Coronavirus

On 5 April, 10 AM, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 3374 cases in the country with 77 fatalities. 471 cases were reported in the last 24 hours with Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu all reporting a large number of positive cases.

It's important to remember that people are recovering. 267 people have been cured. In a press brief on 4 April, the Joint Secretary of Health had mentioned that 58 people remain in critical condition. An age wise breakup of cases was also revealed by the ministry.

This is the state-wise breakup of numbers:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10

Andhra Pradesh 161 (1 recovered, 1 death)

Arunachal Pradesh 1

Assam 24

Bihar 30 (1 dead)

Chhattisgarh 9 (3 recovered)

Chandigarh 18

Delhi 445 (15 recovered, 6 dead)

Goa 7

Gujarat 105 (14 recovered, 10 Dead)

Haryana 49 (24 recovered)

Himachal Pradesh 6 (1 recovered, 1 dead)

Jammu and Kashmir 92 (4 recovered, 2 dead)

Jharkhand 2

Karnataka 144 (12 recovered, 4 death)

Kerala 306 ( 49 recovered, 2 dead)

Ladakh 14 (10 recovered)

Madhya Pradesh 104 (6 dead)

Maharashtra 490 (42 recovered, 24 dead)

Manipur 2

Mizoram 1

Odisha 20

Puducherry 5 (1 recovered)

Punjab 57 (1 recovered, 5 dead)

Rajasthan 200 (21 recovered)

Tamil Nadu 485 (6 recovered, 3 death)

Telangana 269 (32 recovered, 7 dead)

UP 227 (19 recovered, 2 death)

Uttarakhand 22 (2 recovered)

West Bengal 69 (10 recovered, 3 dead)

The government’s data so far reveals the age break-up of COVID-19 cases:

  • 9% between 0-20 yrs

  • 42% between 21 to 40 yrs

  • 33% between 41 to 60 yrs

  • 17% above 60 yrs

It's important to read this data in light of the number and age group of tested. But the government is yet to release that specific data.

