PM Said 2 Lakh PPEs a Day, But Quality Remains a Problem: Docs

A source in a private hospital in Mumbai said that departments are rationing kits, and often sterilising and re-using their N-95 masks.

But ICU and isolation doctors cannot reuse their masks, and the doctor from Bhabha Hospital says they need 300-400 daily.

“We also will be facing a shortage of oxygen and ventilators,” says the doctor. “We also require body bags, we got 10 from the BMC for two weeks but we need 7-10 daily.” For now, their need has been met through donations although they need ventilator maintenance. “We had 10, but now just 5 are working - this will become an issue.”

Healthcare workers in Maharasthra especially worry about the predicted surge in cases and the looming monsoon seasons. “There are already leakages in some kits, and in the monsoons, this will be more difficult to manage.”

Dr Sangeeta Pikale, a gynaecologist at S L Raheja Fortis Hospital in Mumbai, also warns of additional staff shortages and transport issues as floods often leave the roads ravaged.

But Pikale offers a ray of hope. She tells me that hoarding is a natural human reaction to a shortage and pandemic situation but she sees this reducing. “The fear of the virus in some places is going down, as many people have recovered, some doctors and nurses have bounced back, so the fears are reducing.”

She adds, however, that this current situation is natural as the healthcare sector was not prioritised and going forward needs long-term, sustainable solutions.