India May Need 27 Million N95 Masks, 15 Million PPEs By June

The report mentions sources who quoted an official as saying, “The demand of ventilators has been estimated to be 50,000 by June 2020. Out of these, 16,000 are already available and orders have been placed for 34,000 ventilators. To facilitate procurement of ventilators and other PPEs from abroad, MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) has been taken on board.”

The ‘empowered group’ has six members apart from Kant, Principal Scientific Advisor Dr Vijayaraghavan, NDMA member Kamal Kishore, CBIC member Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary (Home) Anil Malik, Joint Secretary in PMO Gopal Baglay, and Deputy Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat, Tina Soni.

The requirement for medical equipment is crucial information for the industry to plan, invest and do the needful in order to make arrangements.

Acknowledging this need, the government has already partially or completely prohibited the export various equipment such as ventilators, breathing devices, sanitisers, surgical masks, PPEs and coveralls.