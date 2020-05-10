India to Develop Own Vaccine as ICMR Partners with Bharat Biotech
In a big leap forward for indigenous vaccine development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has transferred the COVID-19 strain isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune to Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).
This partnership will expedite the arrival of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.
According to the ICMR, the two forces will “seek fast-track approvals” for all the stages of vaccine development like “for animal studies and clinical evaluations.”
While this is promising, we should keep our hopes in check as vaccine development is a long, painstaking process which involves several steps and trials; with a very real possibility of failure in any one of these stages. We have seen this happening for many other diseases such as HIV, dengue, SARS, among others.
Dr David Nabarro, a professor of global health at Imperial College London, and a special envoy to the World Health Organisation (WHO) told CNN, “There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against. We can’t make an absolute assumption that vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety.”
While this is the fastest the world has ever been in producing a vaccine, there is a possibility that it takes years to finally get and mass-produce one.
A team at Oxford University is currently working on a vaccine that they think will see the light of day by September, although critics remain sceptical.
