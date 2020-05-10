India to Develop Own Vaccine as ICMR Partners with Bharat Biotech

While this is promising, we should keep our hopes in check as vaccine development is a long, painstaking process which involves several steps and trials; with a very real possibility of failure in any one of these stages. We have seen this happening for many other diseases such as HIV, dengue, SARS, among others.

Dr David Nabarro, a professor of global health at Imperial College London, and a special envoy to the World Health Organisation (WHO) told CNN, “There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against. We can’t make an absolute assumption that vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety.”