Centre revises COVID guidelines for reopening of schools, schools require parent's consent for physical classes
The Centre on Thursday, 3 February, issued revised COVID guidelines for reopening of schools amid declining numbers of COVID cases across the country. The guidelines have been prepared after consultation with states.
The guidelines are advisory in nature and the onus has been placed on states to decide whether schools are required to ask for consent from parents for physical classes.
The school reopening guidelines will include precautions, timetables, and assessments of emotional and mental health.
"We share these guidelines, which are advisory in nature, and states are free to make their own guidelines accordingly. These guidelines contain all SoPs for attending classes. Students can opt for online education."L. Sweety Changsan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education
The guidelines have been prepared in two parts. The first part addresses concerns about health, hygiene and safety, while the second part deals with learning while social distancing.
Schools are fully open in 11 states and closed in nine, she added in the briefing.
The guidelines have asked states to ensure and monitor proper cleaning and sanitation facilities in schools. It also asks to ensure that at least 6 feet distance is maintained between students in the seating plan.
Social distancing norms are also to be followed in the staff rooms, office area, assembly hall, and other common areas.
The SOPs have also advised flexible, staggered, and reduced timings for different classes.
Schools have been forbidden from undertaking any events where social distancing is not possible.
The guidelines also mandate that all students and staff must wear a face mask.
"School reopening has been a concern. Broad advisories have been issued from time to time. The final decisions to reopen the schools rest with states."Dr V.K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog
He added that the focus would be to reopen schools as per the SOP to ensure safety.
