Indians, Ethnic Minority Medics in UK at Higher Risk of COVID-19

The survey also shows that a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) is a major concern to medics and also confirms that being BAME is a significant independent risk factor in contracting COVID-19 irrespective of comorbidities or the presence of one or more additional conditions co-occurring with a primary medical condition, such as obesity.

The survey also found that 64 medical professionals reported being reprimanded for wearing or wanting PPE.

"We have been urging government to protect those who are vulnerable, so that frontline workers do not themselves fall ill," BAPIO President Ramesh Mehta said.

"BAPIO is very keen to do research in this area and we are looking to getting involved with large studies with partners such as Imperial College London to ensure we have the scientific evidence that can be applied in clinical practice," Mehta said.