India's COVID-19 Testing Figures Puzzling; Show Recurring Pattern

Here’s a new puzzle for scientists, doctors and journalists tracking the spread of COVID-19 in India: the difference between the number of people tested by the government and the number of samples tested has been a constant and recurring figure of 890 everyday, official data show.

As of 9 p.m. on April 4, 2020, India had tested 79,950 samples and 75,000 people, data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) show. Is this number meaningful in any way? Is it big enough? Can we take this number at face value? Experts have been debating.

For the first few weeks of the spread of COVID-19 in India, a lot of time was spent analysing if India was testing enough. The broad consensus was that for a country of 1.3 billion people, India was testing way too little. This was due to a restricted eligibility criteria and a shortage of testing kits, with the government still scrambling to assess the quality of kits and open up calls for supply.