India’s 1st Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing Service Starts in Delhi

Kerala has come up with a unique solution to combat the growing COVID-19 crisis and the urgent lack of PPEs (personal protective equipment) for healthcare workers.

On Monday, 6 April, the state set up COVID-19 collection kiosks where people can quickly and efficiently get their samples collected. The collection cabins are similar to the ones used in South Korea, and in Kerala, these are called Walk-in Sample Kiosks (WISK).

Two of these cabins were installed Government Medical College in Ernakulam reported The News Minute.

The cabins are made to ensure hygiene, and the environment inside and outside is constantly sanitised after each patient. It also has magnetic doors, ultraviolet lights and an exhaust fan.

A similar sample collection kiosk was installed in a Jharkhand hospital.

South Korea seems to be speer-heading such initiatives. The country has inspired others such as UK, US and now India with its drive-through clinics for COVID-19. The entire process here takes not more than 10 minutes, with a brief questionnaire, temperature check and a nose-swab, as the patient sits inside the car. This also ensures that there is minimal contact with other potentially infected persons — a risk with walk-in clinics.