Inflammatory Condition in Children Could be Linked to COVID-19

The effects of coronavirus is worse on people over 65, and with co-morbidities. Some evidence suggests that children below 10 may also be at risk.

A condition called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, is increasingly found in children in the US in New York, California and Lousianna and in Europe in Italy, France and Switzerland - and some experts are suggesting it is linked to the COVID pandemic.

According to The New York Times, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be issuing an alert on the same soon.

A study in The Lancet compared the symptoms to a childhood illness called Kawasaki disease. “Kawasaki disease shock syndrome (KDSS) was defined by presence of circulatory dysfunction, and macrophage activation syndrome (MAS),” they wrote.