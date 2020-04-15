Child Abuse, Pornography on the Rise in India’s COVID-19 Lockdown?

To not focus on the number would be wise as they are not always the best indicators of a complex issue in unprecedented times. For example, globally, we’ve seen a reduction in calls to domestic abuse helplines - but this actually indicates a much worse reality.

“One of the biggest reasons why violence perpetrates is because of silence,” said Sonal Mehta, regional director of International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) to The Quint.

The silence leads to shame, stigma, misinformation and more and results in a lack of reporting - and right now, this is magnified by the lockdown which impedes reporting.

Outside of discussions of child labour, child abuse is often perpetrated in closed areas, behind closed doors - be it at home or in school. The child often does not know what’s happening but alert neighbours, teachers or other guardians can alert authorities. “Regardless of the numbers, the situation needs to be taken seriously,” says Chopra.

In a story FIT did on cancer patients in the lockdown, we found that oncologists and palliative care counsellors proactively called their patients to check on them. Could such a system be employed here? Surely there would be a database of offenders, and with government action from a block or district level, this may help fill the gap - or at least warn adults that systems were in place to monitor abuse. Chopra adds that there are in talks with government bodies to set up protection and monitoring systems.