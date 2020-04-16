Is the Air Quality Improvement in India’s Lockdown Sustainable?

Ever since the lockdown in India from 23 March that attempts to flatten the curve against COVID-19, the country has seen a rise in air quality.

But how sustainable is this and will things go back to normal, toxic levels once the lockdown is lifted?

A new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) analysed satellite images and our fossil fuel/energy consumption to conclude that yes, while there is an improvement in AQI, unless we implement long-term changes our pollution levels will likely bounce back post 3 May.