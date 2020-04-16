Is the Air Quality Improvement in India’s Lockdown Sustainable?
Ever since the lockdown in India from 23 March that attempts to flatten the curve against COVID-19, the country has seen a rise in air quality.
But how sustainable is this and will things go back to normal, toxic levels once the lockdown is lifted?
A new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) analysed satellite images and our fossil fuel/energy consumption to conclude that yes, while there is an improvement in AQI, unless we implement long-term changes our pollution levels will likely bounce back post 3 May.
“The current crisis has shown us that clear skies and breathable air can be achieved very fast if concrete actions towards reducing burning of fossil fuels are taken. This could be the turning point for India towards securing the right to breathe and life for citizens of the country.”CREA’s report
Speaking to FIT, Sunil Dahiya, an analyst at CREA said, “We don’t need to undertake drastic measures like shutting down cities but if we reduce emissions at the source, breathable air is achievable.’
The paper found a decrease in Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels since in the first two weeks of the lockdown as compared to before, confirming clear reductions in pollution levels. Notably, NO2 is a major contributor to the dreaded PM2 which results in various respiratory illnesses.
One of the major factors for this was the “decreasing fossil fuel consumption in transportation, industries and energy sector.”
Additionally, the paper mentioned that coal-based power plants were shut down and general demand has lowered our carbon footprint as well.
How to Achieve Clean Air in the Long-Run?
The report suggests making a shift from our fossil fuel dependent economy to clean energy-based one. This would include transitioning in all sectors from transport to industries.
“We need to strengthen and implement emission measures for industries. India has an implementation problem. In 2015, coal plants were given a 2 year time period to reduce emissions but in 2017, they approached the Supreme Court and got a staggered extension running till 2022. But as the deadline passed for all power plants in Delhi NCR (December 2019), none apart from one have abided by it.”Sunil Dahiya, analyst at CREA
As has been said by green activists and researchers, one of the most prudent steps we can take to reduce pollution is to invest in renewable energy.
Dahiya says we need to re-orient how we view cities, “they are built for vehicles and not people, he says.”
Governments can make great strides in reducing pollution by enhancing public transport systems and improving hygiene and safety standards.
With alarming pollution levels, it was almost impossible to believe a full reversal to clean air was achievable.
